Chihuahua, Chih.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) carried out the seizure of 500 fentanyl pills in the state of Chihuahua during 2023, while in the same period the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported a total of 332,423. This, according to information published on the Transparency platform of both Attorney General’s Offices.

Although the FGR has made significant seizures in the country, in Chihuahua it has not had a significant report of confiscation work of this drug. This is in comparison with Mexico City, where they seized 486 kilograms and almost 3 million pills, or in Sinaloa, where the amount of fentanyl seized amounted to 479 kilograms and 2.6 million pills.

In Chihuahua, during 2023, the federal prosecutor’s office only presents the seizure data of 2 kilograms and 500 pills.

However, the State Prosecutor’s Office has a record of 34 kilograms of this powerful and dangerous drug, as well as 332,423 pills, in the same annual period, according to information provided by the Criminal Statistics Directorate.

Added to this is the arrest of 12 people related to the trafficking of fentanyl in the state. This is only in the cities of Chihuahua and Juarez, with 4 and 8 arrests, respectively.

