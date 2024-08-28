Ciudad Juarez.– The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) received two Mexican nationals from the United States Government for extradition, wanted for their probable responsibility in the crimes of aggravated homicide and human trafficking.

The extradited individuals were handed over at the Lerdo-Stanton International Border Bridge that connects the cities of El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and at the CBX Border Bridge, which connects the cities of San Diego, California and Tijuana, Baja California, respectively.

In the first case, José “S” is required by the District Judge assigned to the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Mexico City, based in the Reclusorio Oriente, for his alleged responsibility in the crime of human trafficking.

Between 2019 and 2020, this person, along with others, established contact with women in the United States of America, with the aim of having them travel to Mexico to supposedly work as models, but once in Mexican territory the victims were forced to offer sexual services.

In the second case, Julián “E”, murdered his son with a firearm, for this reason, is required by the First Instance and Family Judge of the Judicial District of Jalpa, Zacatecas, for his probable responsibility in the crime of qualified homicide.