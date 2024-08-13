Mexico City.- The fraud of more than 5 billion pesos against Infonavit has been reopened again.

A year after their arrests were cancelled due to lack of evidence in the Telra-Infonavit Case, a federal judge again ordered the arrest of Rafael Zaga Tawil and his son Elías Zaga Hanono, for the same crime.

The FGR again filed criminal charges against the businessmen for the case arising from the alleged illegal compensation of 5,088 million pesos paid by Infonavit to Telra Realty, a company owned by the Zaga and El Mann families.

A control judge ordered the arrests for organized crime and money laundering, the same crimes in the arrest warrant that they had already managed to cancel with an injunction.

Federal authorities confirmed that arrest warrants were issued on July 5.

The FGR once again pointed out that the two fugitives, as well as Teófilo Zaga Tawil, Omar Cedillo Villavicencio and Alejandro Gabriel Cerda Erdmann, the latter two officials from the legal department of Infonavit, formed a criminal organization to defraud the institute.

Brothers André and Max El Mann, shareholders of Fibra Uno, have been implicated in the embezzlement, even investigated for money laundering and tax fraud, but they obtained forgiveness from the authorities and from AMLO for delivering a check and returning 2 billion pesos.

They allegedly carried out a scheme to illegally collect multimillion-dollar compensation from Infonavit in 2017 for the termination of an agreement signed on June 9, 2014 to develop the Mortgage Mobility program.

The prosecution maintains that these funds were dispersed into bank accounts of other companies established by the Zagas and their relatives, such as Eais Group, of which Rafael and his son are representatives and in which million-dollar deposits were received through transfers.

On December 25, 2020, a federal judge in Almoloya issued for the first time the arrest warrants for the Telra-Infonavit Case, against the brothers Rafael and Teófilo Zaga Tawil and Elías Zaga Hanono, son of the former.

He also ordered the arrests of Omar Cedillo Villavicencio and Alejandro Gabriel Cerda Erdmann, former General Legal Secretary and former General Legal Coordinator of Infonavit.

Except for Rafael and his son, the others were arrested, but today none of them are in jail.

The former Infonavit officials were released from the Altiplano Prison in 2022, after negotiating an opportunity criterion with the FGR and testifying against the Zagas.

Meanwhile, Teófilo Zaga left the same penitentiary on November 15, after obtaining a change of precautionary measure to continue his process in freedom.

As part of his new conditions, the defendant paid a bond of 4 million pesos and was forced to wear an electronic bracelet, surrender his passport and visa to the United States, and be prohibited from leaving the country and Mexico City and the metropolitan area.