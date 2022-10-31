Ameca, Jalisco.- The Delegation in Jalisco of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) inaugurated the activities of the new Agency of the Federal Public Ministry that will operate in the state.

This agency is based in Amecalocated on Toluquilla Street No. 6, in Colonia The Orange trees. Its facilities were opened with the presence of the municipal mayor and the delegate of the FGR.

The agency of Ameca It will be in charge of dealing with the criminal incidence of the federal order of 16 municipalities that are:

Ahualulco of the Market

amatitan

Ameca

Saint John of Escobedo

the sandbank

Etzatlan

Hostotipaquillo

cupcake

Saint Mark

felling

Tequila

Teuchitlan

San Martin Hidalgo

Mixtlan

Snapper

I attend

The objective is to increase the culture of citizen complaints, bringing all these municipalities closer to the Social Representation of the Federation, in order to save access time to prompt Justice.