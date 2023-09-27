A District Judge Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System linked Oscar “P” to the process for his alleged responsibility in the crimes of carrying a firearmoy possession of cartridges and magazines for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces. This was possible thanks to the evidence presented by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), through the Specialized Regional Control Prosecutor’s Office (FECOR). in Chihuahua.

The arrest of Oscar “P” was carried out by a prominent group of security forces, including elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), the National Guard (GN), the Secretariat of State Public Security (SSPE) , and the State Investigation Agency (AEI). This individual, allegedly considered one of the main generators of violence in the entity, was arrested in the municipality of Madera, Chihuahua.

During the arrest, the authorities seized two firearms, each with their respective magazines supplied with 23 and 25 useful cartridges, as well as six additional magazines, each loaded with 27 cartridges. These elements are for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces, which aggravated Oscar “P’s” legal situation. See also Baffling video shows how dozens of birds die when they crash into the ground

In response to this arrest, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) presented compelling evidence before the Control Judge, which culminated in the linking of Oscar “P” to the process. As a precautionary measure, informal preventive detention was ordered, thus guaranteeing that the accused remains in custody while the legal process against him is carried out.