-The FGR must sit and wait for data on “El Mayo”

-Corral seeks shelter even under the rocks

-Xóchitl sank the PAN, but she was saved

-Remodeling social communication

Just on Wednesday we published in this space that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has undertaken a broad investigation into the circumstances in which Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was arrested on July 25, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Just one day after we discussed this unofficial information here, on Thursday, the Mexican institution issued an official statement on the matter that provides the details from A to Z of its investigation.

It is certainly a broad catalogue of questions and also of demands that for the time being we do not believe will be addressed by the less than diligent neighbors when it comes to this type of situation, despite the imperative Aztec air that FGR imprints on its communiqué 424/24.

It confirms the Chairian concept of “treason to the homeland” in the surrender of Zambada.

He summarized the General of the Republic that its International Affairs and INTERPOL-Mexico area requested the following information from the “Department of Justice of the United States of America” which is worth citing again:

1. Prior authorization document from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the flight on which Ismael “N” and Joaquín “N” arrived. (Guzmán López)

2. Advance Passenger Information (API) document.

3. Report on the US radar security system in the border area with Mexico.

4. Certification from immigration authorities regarding the reception of that flight at the Santa Teresa airport, New Mexico (pilots, passengers, passports, valid visas).

5. Customs certificate on identification and inspection of persons and belongings.

6. Pilot identification data.

7. Registration number of the aircraft at the time of landing, legality and origin of the registration.

8. Aircraft identification.

9. FAA (Federal Aviation Agency) aeronautical records, on the aircraft registration and serial number, including historical analysis.

10. Whether the serial number appearing on the door of the aircraft, as well as the registration number N287KA, are legal; and whether they historically correspond to that aircraft today, or whether there is any irregularity in this regard.

11. Actual serial number of said aircraft; and if there was any change of any part in which said serial number was modified.

The FGR concludes that, as soon as the results are obtained, “they will be announced immediately.”

We can recommend that the Mexican agency sit tight because no information will come from the US, but we know that its investigators on Mexican soil are on the right track with their investigations in Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Sonora and Durango. The problem is that they are allowed to go, as AMLO would say, to the final consequences.

***

With amparo lawsuits and other appeals before the federal courts, in Mexico City courts, former governor Javier Corral began to defend himself against the alleged attempts to arrest him during this month of August by the State Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

We have been informed by the federal court that lawsuits and their incidents have already begun to be processed, with the idea of ​​annulling the arrest warrant issued by a state criminal control judge that requires Corral Jurado for the crime of aggravated embezzlement.

The only thing he needed was to process appeals in Toluca, State of Mexico, as his predecessor, César Duarte Jáquez, did, to avoid the proceedings opened during the failed Corralista government.

The similarity is very obvious: the PRI member felt protected in the center of the country by the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, in the most critical stage, legally, politically and mediatically, just as the former PAN member and neo-Morenista feels now, in the final part of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the arrival of the guaranteed continuity of Claudia Sheinbaum.

However, the political timings do not coincide much, as Duarte had a shorter federal protective mantle, from 2017 to 2018, while Corral Jurado has, at least that is what he is betting on, the few weeks left in this government and the full six-year term of the first female president of Mexico.

Although it is uncertain whether he will be able to take office as senator on September 1st, due to the criminal proceedings that they intend to open against him and the administrative proceedings that are advancing through another route, it is most likely that he will end up being a kind of political dispossession or waste for Morena, as Duarte was for the PRI.

He may not arrive under the same complex legal conditions that Corral prescribed for Duarte, making him a fugitive from justice, as the El Pasoan is now, but he will be burdened with public and political discredit.

***

With great aim, José Márquez Puentes threw a criticism at Xóchitl Contreras on WhatsApp that she does not want to hear, due to the poor harvest of plurinominals, which the PAN did not even challenge.

“This is the result of the PAN’s poor electoral results in Ciudad Juárez. Of 9 candidates for local deputies, we only won one. If there is no radical change in the party, we will most likely suffer a defeat in the governorship in 2027.”

The current municipal leader of the PAN did not stop there, but immediately complained to Pepe that as the person responsible for one of the districts, he could not even bring representatives to half of the polling stations installed.

“That is why we are forming the subcommittees with those who were coordinators who did their job well,” Xóchitl said with the authority that the party gives her, but not with the necessary self-criticism, since she herself is responsible for both things, the poor result and the lack of representatives.

Marisela Terrazas added, in a chat of which we have photos, that what Xóchitl said was unnecessary rudeness, “let’s add everyone,” she told her.

The truth is that the national, state and municipal leaderships of the PAN presented less than mediocre results; the party was eliminated, with votes that are incredible, due to the poor numbers presented.

It is true that Xóchitl won her district, but with the double cap, she should be handing over the party without being asked, enticed by the seat that is coming.

She struts about being the only one who won, but she suffered one of the worst setbacks in the history of the PAN in Juarez. She sank the ship but saved herself, and now she does not want to leave the committee, with its small but juicy budget.

***

At Pueblito Mexicano, staff movements remain calm. The promised “changes” have not arrived; only the remodeling of the press area, which was neither right nor wrong and which, according to Carlos Omar Barranco, is completely unaware of.

This remodeling was announced more than two months ago by Jesús Granillo, Secretary of Finance, who said that it would be done to adapt the room but did not specify how or how much the remodeling would cost.

In this regard, it should be remembered that before, during the Duarte era, the press area was equipped so that reporters could carry out their duties from there.

Then came the era of Corralista ignominy, which dismantled, piece by piece, desks, computers, and all the accessories that supported the exercise of journalism.

All of this was obviously done with the purpose of hindering the work of journalists in Juarez, which the fugitive from justice in Chihuahua, Javier Corral, never accepted.

Obviously all this media manipulation was orchestrated by the former president and his squires in Social Communication.

Let’s see what happens with that area today.