Mexico City.– A farm in Huertos del Pedregal and a flight strip in Campo Berlín are the sites that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in Culiacán, Sinaloa is carefully guarding this Thursday.

This is the San Julián estate, located at the end of the main road in Huertos del Pedregal, an area where there are farms and mansions normally used for parties and special events.

There, Ismael Zambada García, “El Mayo”, was allegedly summoned on July 25 and then deprived of his freedom by Joaquín Guzmán López, son of his former partner in the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, “El Chapo”. According to the FGR, Zambada García was deprived of his freedom there and then taken to the United States by force. This lends credence to the letter shared by attorney Frank Pérez on August 10, which states that his client was mistreated, subdued, beaten, and kidnapped.

According to Zambada García’s account, which was confirmed by the FGR, politician Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, former Rector of the UAS, was also murdered on that farm.

The property is closed and in front of the main door there is a van with agents from the Prosecutor’s Office, however, this property has a door in the back, which leads to an agricultural field and a road that connects to the Culiacán-Culiacancito highway.

The track from which ‘El Mayo’ left for the US

The second property seized is the airstrip at Campo Berlín; the plane in which Guzmán López allegedly took Zambada García that same day to a private airport near El Paso, Texas, in the United States, took off from that location.

The runway is commonly used for local flights, especially those used for spraying and irrigating crops in the Culiacán Valley. Campo Berlín is a site in the middle of plots and cattle fattening fields, where there are only about 100 houses built, mostly by people who migrated to seek work in the Sinaloa countryside. The runway is secured by a patrol from the FGR and an Army convoy, which maintains an operation there and in the surrounding areas.