The authorities of Mexico They have identified 8 public officials and a migrant as possible responsible for the homicide of the 39 people in it fire who registered in the immigration station in Ciudad JuárezChihuahua, last Monday.

Between the suspects of the multi-homicide are found two federal agents, a state immigration agent and five private security elementsdetailed Sara Irene Herrerías, special prosecutor for human rights at the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

About the location and status of the migrant accused of having started the fire and against whom an arrest warrant would also be issued, the Mexican authorities were unable to determine if he is a fugitive, injured or is part of the deceased.

The crimes so far investigated are injuries, homicide and property damagealthough it will be the judge who determines the final charges.

After the tragedy where migrants died during a fire, groups of activists demanded punishment for those responsible. Photo: Toño Aguilar / Cuartoscuro.com

Until now, the investigations have not included Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE); Adán Augusto López Hernández, Secretary of the Interior of Mexico, nor Francisco Garduño Yáñez, commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM), nor any other local authority, but It is not ruled out that the investigation will be expanded and include other suspects and crimes, such as: abuse of authority and mistreatment.

Today, once again, the Mexican authorities highlighted that The fire started when a group of migrants, in the form of protests, gathered mattresses and set them on firehowever, these got out of control and ended the lives of 35 people in the place and another four in the hospital, the most recent death being today.

“There was the fear of being deported and they protested against it”highlighted Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, head of the Secretariat for Citizen Security and Protection (SSPC), however, she added that, according to the statements obtained from the surviving migrants, none of the public servants, nor private security elements present there, took any action to open the cell doors despite the fact that the flames were red hot.

The prosecutor specialized in human rights, Sara Irene Herrerías and the head of the SSPC, Rosa Icela Rodríguez at a press conference. Photo: Daniel Augusto / Cuartoscuro.com

Regarding the investigation, the head of the SSPC he avoided explaining who gave the order to let the migrants inside, but he assured that the investigation should bring up this questioning and accepted that “the space was very small.” On the other hand, when asked if a larger budget for the INM was necessary, she said that this “is enough”.

At the press conference, Rosa Icela Rodríguez stated that some of the possible culprits have already made statements and that the government will not allow impunity.

“We want to be very emphatic in pointing out that in no way will the facts be hidden or anyone will be protected, in this government human rights violations are punished to avoid impunity,” said Rodríguez.

A fire was registered inside the facilities of the immigration station of the National Institute of Migration, leaving an unofficial balance of approximately 40 dead migrants of various nationalities in Ciudad Juárez Chihuahua on March 28, 2023. JUAN ORTEGA/CUARTOSCURO

In addition to the 39 people who died, there are 27 migrants hospitalizedof which 14 are being treated at the IMSS (6 serious and 8 delicate), 11 at the General Hospital of Chihuahua (10 serious and 11 delicate) and two at the ISSSTE (stable).

PRESUMPTION OF EFFICACY AND SUPPORT

Although they had to spend almost 48 hours of the incident the National Institute of Migration (INM) to offer a press conference in which information about the tragedy was given, the head of the SSPC presumed that “in less than 24 hours there are already alleged perpetrators”.

The Mexican authorities added that Today the first family member appeared to claim the body of one of the deceased migrants and that it will be working for repatriate the bodies of dead migrants with all expenses paid. Regarding the still unidentified deceased and injured migrants, the Mexican authorities added that DNA tests will be used.

The investigation of what happened will fall on the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, who assure that the leaked video where part of what happened is seen is true and is already part of the investigation folderas well as others that have arisen.