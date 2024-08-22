CDMX.- The FGR has already located the building where the elected federal deputy, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, was murdered, and the runway from where the plane carrying Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López left for the United States, findings with which it once again exposed the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office.

The department headed by Alejandro Gertz Manero stated that, due to a lack of evidence, the version that Cuén was shot at a gas station, as initially reported by the State Prosecutor’s Office, is unacceptable.

“In this same case, the federal institution has managed to establish, with precision, that the information about what happened at a gas station in the municipality of Culiacán is not acceptable, nor does it have the reliable elements of proof that allow it to be taken into account, in the way in which it was presented,” it said. Although it did not provide details, the FGR indicated that it has already managed to establish with complete precision the location of the runway from which the aircraft used to transport the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and “El Mayo” to the United States, as a presumed kidnapped person, took off.

“Likewise, the Prosecutor’s Office itself located the property where the probable crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty, homicides, injuries and acts linked to forced disappearance took place, which are linked to the attack that led to the death of Héctor ‘N’,” he reported.

“The exterior of the property is already protected by the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) of the FGR, while the respective proceedings are being carried out. Also, the vehicles that were used to commit the possible kidnapping were identified.” He anticipated that he will take criminal action against whoever is responsible, because he said that the pertinent data “will be submitted, through due process, to the federal judicial authorities, when they resume their work.” “Regardless of this, the ministerial and police investigations of a federal nature will continue until the corresponding files are duly integrated,” he added.