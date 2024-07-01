Mexico City.– The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has initiated a forfeiture proceeding on a residence in Jardines del Pedregal, allegedly given by a billing company as a bribe to a former senior official of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

This is the house located at 143 Iglesia Street, which in July 2018 was transferred to Héctor Taurino Landa Cabrera by Arrendadora Franlutti, in exchange for an alleged “provision of services” carried out in 2015.

In 2020, the house was valued at 25 million pesos. Franlutti turned out to be part of a network of 324 billing companies.

Landa, who was the Central Administrator of Strategic Coordination of Large Taxpayers of the SAT during the previous six-year term of former President Enrique Peña, was accused in November 2020 of illicit enrichment of 50.5 million pesos.

While he was in the SAT, it operated under the command of its head Osvaldo Santín, and José Antonio González Anaya, who served as head of the Ministry of Finance.

The FGR also wants to keep an apartment that Landa Cabrera acquired in the Historic Center of Mexico City.

The property is located in the Puerta Alameda Phase 3 development, in front of the SAT headquarters, which Landa purchased in April 2016 for 2.7 million pesos. Currently, these apartments are priced at around 5 million pesos.

Jorge Rojas López, the Third Judge in the Matter of Asset Forfeiture, admitted the FGR’s claim on May 9 and ordered the seizure of both properties. Landa’s lawyers responded to the claim on June 16.

However, a court agreement, published on June 19, indicates that one of the properties was sold to a third party on August 27, 2020, three months before the criminal charge against Landa and when it had not yet been secured by the FGR.

The court suppressed in the public version of its agreement which property is in question, but warned that the Public Property Registry of Mexico City refused to register the assurance that it issued in May, because Landa is no longer the owner.

The FGR will have to offer arguments or evidence to maintain the litigation in relation to this property.

If the termination is carried out, which will require a trial that could last one to two years, Landa will lose the properties to the State, regardless of what happens in his criminal case for enrichment.

The extinct assets are administered by the Institute to Return Looted to the People (Indep), but the final destination of the resources obtained is determined by the Social Cabinet of the Presidency, headed by the head of the Executive, in this case the President. Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

