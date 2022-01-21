Mexico.- In order for the North American justice to prosecute him, the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR) extradited Nahúm Abraham “S”, “El Quinceañero” to the United States, character related to Dámaso López Serrano, “El Mini Lic”.

Sicairos Montalvo allegedly trafficked drugs in huge proportions from Mexico to the USA for the criminal group led by the son of Dámaso López, “El Licenciado”, who at some point was a key player for Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel together with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

The man was handed over to US justice after being required by the United States District Court for the Southern District of California for his possible participation in the crimes of criminal association and against health.

US agents received the accused at the Toluca International Airport, State of Mexico (Edomex), where he was delivered for his trip to a US prison, according to information from the FGR.

Nahúm Abraham “S” is designated as a member of a criminal group that between 2005 and 2016 trafficked cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin to the northern neighbor.

Read more: Did “El Mencho” fall? Arrest of capo of the CJNG is lived with mystery and secrecy in Jalisco

“El Quinceañero” was arrested in Edomex in July 2017 by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), through the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) and the Deputy Attorney General’s Office Specialized in Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO), in coordination with the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA).