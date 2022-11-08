Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The dismantling of a laboratory where drugs were manufacturedand the seizure of nearly 40 kilograms of narcoticswas the result of a search carried out in the municipality of Santiagoin Nuevo Leon.

The operation was carried out by the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), through the Specialized Office of Regional Control (FECOR), in its delegation of New Lionin coordination with elements of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM), of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC).

As reported, said diligence was derived from the arrest of Luis “S”, who was seized 15 kilos of drugs on October 20 and who has already been linked to the process for transporting narcotics.

This person helped with information so that the Public Ministry of the Federation (MPF) requested a search warrant from the judge for a property located on the La Cortina highway, at the height of the San Jorge ejido.

At the scene, 34 kilos 534 grams 700 milligrams of cocaine powder and four kilos 913 grams 400 milligrams of amphetamine; In addition, objects used for the maquila and preparation of packages, pallets, which were used to hide the drug and later transport it, were found.

This operation had the support of elements from the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), the National Guard (GN), the Civil Force and the Santiago municipal police.

Both the property, the machinery for drug production, two vehicles with plates from the state of Nuevo León and tactical equipment, were seized.