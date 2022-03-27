Morelos.- The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) attracted the investigation by the forest fire that was recorded in the “Los Corredores” area, on the Tepoztlán hillin the state of Morelos, under the crime of environmental damage.

According to what was disclosed by the state prosecutor of Morelos, Uriel Carmona Gandarabeing a federal offense, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) does not have the competence to carry out the corresponding investigation.

It was during the early morning of the past tuesday march 22 of the current year when a fire was registered on the Tepoztlán hill, where the The Tepozteco Archaeological Zone.

Carmona Gándara explained that it was the residents of the affected town who filed the corresponding complaint with the Federal Public Ministry for the fire allegedly caused by a resident who was under the influence of drugs.

Likewise, the official reported that it was at the FGE where the security authorities took the man allegedly responsible for causing the forest loss, however, he pointed out, the crime he is accused of does not contemplate the measure of informal preventive detention.

Given this, the state prosecutor of Morelos indicated that it will be up to the FGR to determine if the man detained hours after the fire started is really responsible for it, taking into account that was under the influence of narcotics.

Last Thursday, March 24, the Morelos State Center for Environmental Contingencies Emergencies made it public knowledge that, until then, they had control of the 90% and 70% settlement of the forest fire.

“There is an estimated preliminary affectation of 105 hectares of the pine-oak forest and low deciduous forest ecosystems,” the state agency reported through its official account. Twitter.

Meanwhile, hours later that same day, the governor of Morelos, Cuauhtemoc Blancoreported that the fire in Tepoztlán had been 100% controlled and 80% liquidated.

“Fortunately, the Tepoztlán forest fire is 100% controlled and 80% liquidated. We appreciate the courage and commitment of each brigade member and forest combatant who participated in putting it out,” said the state official.

It was on Wednesday, March 23, when the mayor of Tepoztlán, Morelos, David Demesa Barragán, announced that the person allegedly responsible for the fire in the area of ​​”Los Corredores” on the “La Mesa” hill had already been apprehended and placed under arrest. disposition of the competent authority in the matter.