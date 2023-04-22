Contamination of spaces in Clinics 21 and 1 of the IMSS of León, possible cause of death of 10 patients

Filma Jalisco call will remain open until September

UdeG loses another legal resource to recover the 140 million pesos

They will create a BRT system on the highway to Chapala

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) attracted the case of the disappearance of the young American Mónica de León Barba in Tepatitlan.

It was the State Attorney General’s Office who confirmed that the federal instance will take charge of the investigations of the disappearance of the young woman that occurred on November 29.

It is worth mentioning that on the same day, Gael de León, Mónica’s cousin, disappeared in Guadalajara.

Until now, the Jalisco and federal authorities have maintained secrecy in this case that also involves the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He FBI offered a $40,000 reward to whomever offers information to find the whereabouts of Mónica.

Two videos were even revealed identifying five men who allegedly participated in Mónica’s deprivation of liberty.

Receive more news from Guadalajara on WhatsApp

#FGR #attracts #case #disappearance #American #Mónica #León #Jalisco