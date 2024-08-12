Mexico City.- After Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada implicated the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, from Morena, in the ambush where he was kidnapped to be handed over to the United States, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported that it has requested from the Sinaloa governor “all the information” on this case.

In a statement, the FGR said that on July 26 it opened the investigation file SON/HSO/0001/882/2024, for the possible crimes of illegal flight, illegal use of air facilities, violation of immigration and customs legislation, kidnapping and treason.

He explained that other crimes such as homicide and illegal deprivation of liberty are being added to this investigation.

In a letter released by the defense of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, he stated that on the day he was kidnapped he would attend a meeting with the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, with the former Rector and elected federal deputy, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, and with the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The meeting, according to the document, was to decide who would remain in charge of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS).

Today the FGR detailed the actions it is taking in the case.

“The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sinaloa is being urgently requested to accept the federal appeal of the case of the murder of Hector “M” (Melesio Cuen), due to its possible links to the main issue being analyzed.

“As for the Governor of Sinaloa, the FGR’s representation in that state has already contacted him to obtain all the relevant information,” the FGR said.

He said that, to date, they have carried out more than one hundred investigations in various federal entities, including police and expert investigations at the Santa Teresa airport in New Mexico.

“Based on official statements from the diplomatic representation of the United States, as well as documents that the lawyer of Ismael “N” (Zambada), allegedly made public to the media in both countries, specific proceedings have been carried out in the area known as Huertos del Pedregal de Culiacán and at the airfield that was possibly used in this case,” the agency said.

“In the aforementioned investigation hypotheses, the elements that allow requesting the corresponding arrest warrants from the judicial authorities are being integrated; and the FGR’s international affairs area is preparing the requests for international legal assistance that are necessary in this case. Each new piece of evidence is added to the file and all the acts that derive from it are processed,” the FGR indicated.

He said that any information that may be made public will be made public immediately, and that delaying tactics in the case will be investigated.