Culiacan, Mexico.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) requested from the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, evidence regarding his location on the day Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was kidnapped in Culiacán.

“It is a lie that I was there on July 25 regarding the issue of Mr. Zambada being taken away. Anyone who says that is lying,” the president said.

According to the letter released by the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, in which he describes his capture and delivery to the United States authorities, he had been summoned to a meeting with Governor Rubén Rocha and the former rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Héctor Melesio Cuén. In a press conference, the Sinaloa governor said that he will appear before the FGR when he is summoned, and said that he is at its disposal when it requests information, such as now that it is asking for “probative data” about his location on July 25.

“On Friday when I went to the meeting (in Mexico City), they asked me if I was going to testify at the FGR. They insisted and I said yes, and they asked me when. I replied: ‘when the Prosecutor’s Office calls me’; that is, if the Prosecutor’s Office calls me, I will go.

“The Prosecutor’s Office has asked me to provide evidence that I was not there (where ‘El Mayo’ was kidnapped), if they ask me I will give it. As the president said, we have to go and testify before the authority when they ask us to, I have no problem with that,” said Rocha. Likewise, he considered it “unlikely” that the new prosecutor of Sinaloa, Claudia Sánchez Kondo, will be called to testify before the FGR, because, he said, when the investigation into the murder of Héctor Melesio Cuén took place, she was deputy prosecutor for the central area, an area that was not involved in the case. “It is unlikely that the new prosecutor will be summoned to the FGR. The case was not eradicated in the central deputy general prosecutor’s office, but in the Attorney General’s Office,” he detailed.