Mexico City.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) accused the transfer of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López to the United States of being illegal and clandestine, stating that the trip was made in a plane with cloned registration, whose pilot hid the information about the flight in national territory.

The agency made 11 requests for information to the U.S. State Department about the flight that took the suspected drug traffickers out of the country, but said that to date the Americans have not provided any information.

The request for information was made because, despite the efforts carried out by the FGR prosecutors at the Santa Teresa Airport, New Mexico, where the landing took place, to date the Prosecutor’s Office is not certain of the aircraft’s registration number or who the pilot is.

“Article 123 of the Federal Penal Code establishes that a prison sentence of 5 to 40 years will be imposed on any Mexican who commits treason; also indicating that anyone who illegally deprives a person of his or her freedom in the national territory, to hand him or her over to the authorities of another country, or to transfer him or her out of Mexico for that purpose, is responsible for that crime,” the FGR said in a statement.

“The essential evidence to prove this crime is located within the territory of the United States of America and is directly linked to an illegal flight, to a plane with a cloned registration, and to the absolutely irregular conduct of the person who piloted the plane and who concealed all information about his flight in Mexican territory until he reached the border, where he only gave notice of his approach and landing in the territory of the United States, where they were already waiting for him.”

What he did say he obtained from intelligence sources, through the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC), is the data on the location of the runway near Culiacán from which the aircraft took off.

According to the FGR, its investigation already includes information on the clandestine takeoff and flight “not reported within the national territory,” as well as the approval that the aircraft obtained to land in the United States. Once this information is processed, it will also be made public.

The Prosecutor’s Office acknowledged that it did not obtain any relevant information in the investigations carried out by the prosecutors it sent to the United States to investigate the flight in which the alleged drug traffickers were taken out of the country.

“A police investigation and a ministerial diligence were carried out at the ‘Doña Ana’ airport in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, with the authorization of the government of that country, but without obtaining the necessary data to establish the aforementioned responsibilities,” he said.

“For this reason, the International Affairs area of ​​the FGR, and Interpol-Mexico, have formally requested the following information from the Department of Justice of the United States of America, which has not been provided to date.”

The 11 requests for information that the US requested range from basic flight data to immigration documentation.

1. Prior authorization document from United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the flight on which Ismael “N” and Joaquín “N” arrived.

2. Advance Passenger Information (API) document.

3. Report on the US radar security system in the border area with Mexico.

4. Certification from immigration authorities regarding the reception of that flight at the Santa Teresa airport, New Mexico (pilots, passengers, passports, valid visas).

5. Customs certificate on identification and inspection of persons and belongings.

6. Pilot identification data.

7. Registration number of the aircraft at the time of landing, legality and origin of the registration.

8. Aircraft identification.

9. FAA (Federal Aviation Agency) aeronautical records, on the aircraft registration and serial number, including historical analysis.

10. Whether the serial number appearing on the door of the aircraft, as well as the registration number N287KA, are legal; and whether they historically correspond to that aircraft today, or whether there is any irregularity in this regard.

11. Actual serial number of said aircraft; and if there was any change of any part in which said serial number was modified.