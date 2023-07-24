The Attorney General of the State of Sonora executed an arrest warrant against José Luis “N.”, 28 years old, for the crime of homicide qualified by fire in number of 11, attempted homicide by fire in number of six and aggravated damage by fire, events that occurred on July 22, 2023.

Based on the test data collected in the investigation folder, the corresponding judge granted the arrest warrant in penal internment against Jose Luis “N.”who is designated as the probable person responsible for the arson in a bar in the Comercial neighborhood of San Luis Río Colorado, fact that left a balance of four females and seven males lifeless, six more people injured and damage to the establishment.

The facts that are attributed to José Luis “N.” begin at 01:33 hours last Saturday, at which time intentionally sets fire to the Beer House barwhen throwing and igniting fuel at the door of the enclosure after being expelled of it because of his conduct, harass women inside the establishment, causing the aforementioned balance of deaths, injuries and damages. See also They find a woman and two men murdered in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora