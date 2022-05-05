Between April 16 and 29, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office charged 72 people accused of various crimes against women, adolescents, and girls in the country’s capital.

After the fulfillment of 33 arrest warrants, as well as 39 arrests in flagrante delicto, a total of 43 people were charged with domestic violence19 per sexual abusefive for rape, two in against sexual intimacy, two for femicide and one for sexual harassment.

This as part of the most recent report by the capital agency, presented this Thursday morning by the prosecutor Ernestina Godoy Ramos, in combat against gender violence in CDMX.

GAM serial abuser is linked to six sexual assaults

Regarding the serial abuser of Gustavo A. Madero, the prosecutor indicated that Daniel “N”possible serial rapist related to 13 investigation foldersinitiated between 2020 and 2021, for their probable participation in various sexual assaults with the same modus operandi in the Oceania area.

The FGJ obtained the necessary evidence so that Daniel “N” was linked to the process for six different sexual attacks, in different investigation files. The public ministries continue to work on the integration of the rest of the related investigation folders, to present them as soon as possible before a control judge in a very robust manner.

And it is that Daniel “N” would have intercepted his victims, some minors, in solitary places; he threatened them with a knife, stripped them of their belongings and sexually assaulted the women in the presence of their respective partners.