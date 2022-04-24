With armored metal fences the facilities of the Attorney General of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) this Sunday, April 24, before a March by feminist collectivesto demand justice for the death of Debanhi Escobaryoung woman found dead in a cistern of a hotel in Nuevo León.

Likewise, the women’s groups demonstrate against the disappearances of women, the femicides and violence against women, on the cases that have been registered both in the Mexico Cityas at the national level.

In the same way, they will require the authorities to carry out the corresponding investigations about the cases of attacks and deaths of women, for this reason they will march to the facilities of the FGJCDMX.

Before the mobilizations, the facilities of the FGJCDMXwhere public access is not allowed.

From where to where will the march go?

At noon they concentrated on the wake of lightwhere they placed an altar with candles and flowers in memory of Debanhias well as the different victims of femicide and cases of disappearances of women.

Around 2:00 p.m. they will gather at the Monument to the Revolution to later walk to the facilities of the FGJCDMX.