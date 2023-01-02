A FEW HOURS before the eleven ministers vote for the new president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), the CdMx Attorney General’s Office exonerated Minister Yasmín Esquivel.

The opinion of the agency in charge of Ernestina Godoy, the result of the complaint filed last week by Esquivel, establishes that the person who plagiarized his thesis was Edgar Ulises Báez.

At this point, no one can determine how this resolution of the close one to the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, can influence the direction of the votes. Will it reach the wife of José María Riobóo?

Until December 21, four of the five candidates to preside over the Court had secured two votes and only one had tied three.

Luis María Aguilar would vote for Alberto Pérez Dayán; Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá for Norma Piña; Margarita Ríos-Farjat for Javier Layez and Loretta Ortiz for Esquivel.

Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz-Mena was the only one who, until barely 12 days ago, had secured three votes: his own, that of the current Minister President, Arturo Zaldívar, and that of Jorge Luis Pardo.

But after the complaint of the alleged plagiarism of the thesis of Minister Esquivel, who was always seen as Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s favorite, which he himself confirmed, the equation is changing.

It was mistakenly and candidly believed that Esquivel would withdraw his candidacy to guarantee a smooth and transparent election. But no: on the contrary, her insistence shows the interference of the National Palace.

From the Presidency, the votes of González, Ríos-Farjat, Pardo and Zaldívar are being fiercely lobbied in favor of Esquivel, the latter conditioned to jump from now on to a position in the 4T government.

So it will be in the hands of the 10 ministers who, in a matter of hours, vote to maintain the real autonomy of the SCJN and repel the stubbornness of López Obrador to impose an unconditional one.

On the part of Minister Esquivel, there remains the risk of burying the growing discredit that already overwhelms her in a vote in which she could end up making a fool of herself, if the coercion of the vote does not prevail.

But AMLO is not the only one influencing the election process: as already seen with the FGJCDMX opinion, so are the pre-candidates of Morena Sheinbaum and also Adán Augusto López.

Ortiz-Mena was Yasmín’s real competitor until before she fell out of favor. With the crisis of the thesis, the balance seemed to lean in his favor in a second round with the votes of Zaldívar, Pardo, Pérez Dayán, Aguilar and González.

But last week the man from Tabasco “smeared” him with his very particular style. Although he never mentioned him by name, he accused him of being the “rich minister” that “the conservatives” want to impose.

If Esquivel does not achieve a majority in the first round of votes, a candidate who did not look so strong until a few days ago will gain a lot of traction: Norma Lucía Piña Hernández.

Due to her status as a woman and for representing the judicial career ministers, Piña could pull the votes of the block that has remained most independent of the 4T: González Alcántara, Aguilar, Ríos-Farjat, Pardo Rebolledo and Laynez.

Three votes would then remain loose: the votes of Ortiz-Mena and those of Yasmín and Loretta, would be the ones that could define the Presidency of the SCJN. The two women could end up supporting their pair.

But precisely in this situation, that of the troubled river, it must not be ruled out that a “black horse” is already riding to assume the highest position in Pino Suárez number 2.

ALSO THE 15 members of the Superior Chamber of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice (TFJA) will elect this Monday who will be their president for the next three years, and none of those interested in the position has managed to secure the necessary votes to take over the position to Rafael Anzures. The magistrates Luz María Anaya, Zulema Mosri and Guillermo Valls would already have secured, each one, four votes from their plenary colleagues, while the magistrate Julian Olivas has only two votes that would leave him out in the first round of voting. A decisive vote will be that of magistrate Natalia Téllez, marginalized from competing in this process because she belongs to the specialized anti-corruption chamber. She will remember that she was the bet of the government of the 4T, but the dawn that was operated from the Presidency was frozen in the Senate in December, just as we anticipated it. Now it is being said in the corridors of the TFJA that the vote for Judge Téllez will go to a woman, since the gender issue was the flag used by the former Head of the SAT and current Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, to promote her friend. If that criterion prevails, Valls’s attempts will remain at that.

WHEN ARTURO HERRERA was abruptly removed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador from the governorship of the Bank of Mexico, the idea of ​​appointing Alejandro Encinas as a substitute for Alejandro Díaz de León passed through the head of the tenant of the National Palace. His reasoning was as simple as that he was an economist. This is how the President’s logic works and it must be very clear now that he appoints the supposed replacement of Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel. In recent weeks, another rebutabanga has been given for this appointment within the 4T. Once again, the former Head of the SAT, Raquel Buenrostro, seeks to place her sister, Lucía Buenrostro, vice president of the National Banking and Securities Commission, and Andrés Manuel López Beltrán her friend, the Undersecretary of Expenditures Juan Pablo de Botton. The one who sounds the most is the undersecretary Gabriel Yorio, but his boss, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, would have to let go of his main operator. Another option is Jorge Mendoza, director of Banobras. And there is another name out there: Alejandro Olivo, regional director of Moody’s Investors Service.

IN THE SECOND week of December the Institute of Health for Well-being, directed by the incompetent Juan Antonio Ferrer, awarded 78.5% of half of the keys that used to be contested, just 618 items, of the consolidated purchase 2023-2024. The big winner, with 30% of the volume of the pieces, something like 514 million 467 thousand 104 units, for a whopping six thousand 107.2 million pesos, was a new company name: Iare de Occidente. This company that was formed three years ago, in 2019, belongs to the same PISA Group, of Alfonso Álvarez Bermejillo, the same ones that in 2020 disabled President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a blockade that they later managed to break down. PISA via Dimesa, directed by Oscar Osorio, has been the main vendor to the IMSS in the governments of Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto.

THIS WEEK THE governments of the United States, Canada and Mexico will define the agenda for the meeting that the three presidents will have in the CdMx next week. It is known that Justin Trudeau has already agreed to use Felipe Ángeles International Airport, but President Joe Biden’s security team has not yet. It continues to be evaluated how safe it is for the head of the White House to fly by helicopter from that base in Santa Lucía to the Reforma area and the National Palace. The tripartite meetings will be on January 9 and 10. According to Washington-based national security spokesman John Kirby, the presidents will discuss economic stability, security and immigration, among other issues.