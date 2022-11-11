The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office defended the results second autopsy performed on the body of Ariadna Fernanda that indicate that her case is a femicide, after the forensic doctor of the Attorney General of the State of Morelos (FGE) ensured that “the same medical procedure cannot be performed twice”.

The FGJCDMX defended the results that indicate that the 27-year-old girl died of multiple trauma, after this morning, the Morelos medical examiner, maintained that the cause of death was due to bronchial aspiration caused by alcohol intoxication.

Contradictions between Prosecutors

Last Friday, the prosecutor of Morelos, Uriel Carmona reiterated that due to such results this case was not coincident with femicide, which caused the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, I would point it out as a cover-up.

“You cannot perform the same procedure twice because an autopsy, the same definition says, is the opening, the external description of the corpse and the opening with the dissection of organs, that has already been done,” assured this morning, the medical examiner, Jazmín Herrera Soto, who leads the team of experts from Morelos that performed the first autopsy performed on the body of Ariadna Fernanda.

Through a statement, the capital prosecutor’s office assured that the second necropsy performed on the young woman’s body was carried out in accordance with international standards by experts, who performed the appropriate dissection techniques for a corpse that had previously undergone a necropsy.

In contrast, the Morelos authorities this morning assured that the autopsy performed on the young Ariadna López has no margin of error and that she did not present injuries that caused her death nor did she have multiple traumas, only ecchymoses (bruises).

Additionally, he explained that studies such as X-rays, chemical, toxicological and histopathological studies were carried out, as well as photographic monitoring.

“We do not omit to specify that in other cases, a necropsy has already been carried out on a second and even a third occasion,” the statement read.

In addition, the capital authorities said that in the investigations, in addition to doctors, other areas such as the investigative police, experts in communications, forensic genetics, criminalistics, photography and fact mechanics are involved.

It was also reiterated that during the investigations, the CDMX authorities have carried out an exhaustive telephone analysis, as well as public and private video cameras.

claudia sheinbaum accused the prosecutor of Morelos, Uriel Carmona of covering up the femicide of Ariadna Fernanda, pointing out that there is a relationship between Rautel ‘N’, allegedly responsible for the murder of the young woman, and the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office, the entity where the victim’s body was found.