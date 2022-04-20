Almost a week after the incident, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) filled out a second arrest warrant against the three feminists arrested on Friday in CDMX, now for the assault on a woman in the historical Center.

Through a statement, the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office detailed that the new court order against the three apprehended during the operation to recover the building of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) is for charges of aggravated robbery and gang property damage.

He also stressed that it was completed in the Women’s Center for Social Reintegration Santa Martha Acatitlawhere the suspects were admitted after their apprehension and remain by court order after receiving on Monday the precautionary measure of preventive detention justified during the initial hearing.

While the charges of theft and damage to property are for his alleged responsibility in the assault on a driver last Thursday on the street Republic of Cubawhere they also vandalized his car and broke its windows.

In this regard, the FGJCDMX detailed that the three accused would have vandalized the car and removed the cell phone in retaliation for not giving them money, since they assured that the hooded women, who were bouncing in the street to gather resources, would have asked for money to let her go, beating her later. the car with sticks and hammers.

So the case

While, this Monday they were linked to the process for the imputation of crimes against health, in its form of drug dealing, until today when the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office again referred to the attack on a teacher from the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM), being that it was after that complaint that, together with the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) recovered the CNDH building, taken over since September 2020 in protest at the disappearance of women.

Meanwhile, on the same Thursday, after the video of the attack on the driver was released, the feminist collective Okupa Cuba Monumenta Viva He assured through his Facebook account that the confrontation was in response to the fact that the woman would have thrown the car at them so as not to give them money, supposedly about to run over two children who live on said street, as well as one of them, who he would have gotten in the way to avoid being overwhelmed.