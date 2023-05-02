It was in the San Lorenzo Tezonco neighborhood, Iztapalapa mayor’s office, where the elements of the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office detained the accused of abuse

Mexico City.- The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) arrested Vicente “N” for the alleged crime of sexual abuse against a minor. The arrest was made in the San Lorenzo Tezonco neighborhood, Iztapalapa mayor’s office, thanks to the investigations led by the Public Ministry agent attached to the Sexual Crimes Investigation Prosecutor’s Office.

The detectives gathered enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant against the individual, which was authorized by a control judge. Investigative Police officers went to the scene to comply with the court order and arrest the accused.

After being notified and receiving a reading of his constitutional and human rights, the man was taken to the Eastern Men’s Preventive Prison, where he will remain while the judge determines his legal situation.