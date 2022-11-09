The Attorney General of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) arrested 92 people, who were admitted to different prisons in the capital, for being related to the crime of robbery in different modalities.

Within 20 days, the FGJCDMX arrested 86 men and six womenwho were interned in the North, South and East preventive prisons for men, and in the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Center for Social Reintegration.

According to the inquiries, several of these people possibly participated, in separate cases, in the crime of robbery, in the modalities of qualified, aggravated, simple, in a gang and with violence; robbery to passenger, passer-by, vehicle; to business, self-service and department stores.

The detainees were located in the streets of the different town halls of the Mexico City; Others were located inside the different penitentiary centers of the country’s capital, where they are found for their possible participation in other crimes, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to National Survey of Victimization and Perception of Public Security (ENVIPE) 2022 of the Inegi, in 2021, 28.1 million crimes were committed, associated with 22.1 million victims.

The survey also revealed that in 2021, 29% of households in the country had one or one of its members as a victim of crime, a percentage that is also statistically higher than in 2020 (28.4%).

The most frequent crime was robbery or assault on the street or public transport, with a rate of 21.4%, followed by fraud, with 19.2%.