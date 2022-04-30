Villagrán, Guanajuato.- Attorney General of Guanajuato arrested Jose Javier “N” accused of perpetrating the murder of Ferdinand “N”, in Villagran, Guanajuato, on April 19 it was reported to the 911 Emergency Servicethe body of a man who had a fatal head injury, the discovery was made on a road that goes to Santiago de Cuenda.

To the place arrived Villagran Municipal Police and elements of the Homicide Unitwho collected the pertinent evidence in the face of the evident presence of an intentional homicide experts they detected traces left in the area of ​​the violent act, physical and biological samples were extracted from there, which were analyzed in the laboratory.

The results of the tests collected by experts were added to the investigation folder that opened the Attorney General of Guanajuato, for him intentional crimein the investigation it was established that around 6:30 p.m., the victim was driving on the road near the communities of Caracol and Torrecilla in Villagrán, aboard a van owned by a bakery company established in Celaya.

As he was going along said stretch of road, a subject aboard a double-cab truck blocked his way and got out carrying a firearm to make the offended man get off his unit and board the aggressor’s truck. The next day, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the corpse of the person who in life responded to the name of Fernando “N” was reported near the road that leads from the garbage dump to Santiago de Cuenda.

The body of the deceased today was transferred to the Forensic Medical Servicewhere forensic doctors performed the necropsy of law, so it was possible to determine that his cause of death derived from a traumatic brain injury.

During the course of the investigation, it was established that the victim was deprived of his life because he refused to sell drugs. After the implementation of a security operation and the corresponding inquiries that security elements carried out near the crime zone, it was possible to find the whereabouts of Jose Javier “N”, who was arrested and at that time was given a reading of his constitutional rights. The defendant was already made available to the Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office and remained in prison linked to criminal proceedings, for the crime of aggravated homicide.