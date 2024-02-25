Tijuana. An individual has been sentenced to 25 years in prisonafter the State Attorney General's Office presented compelling evidence, testimonies and sufficient indications to get a criminal judge to impose this sentence for the aggravated kidnapping crime committed in 2011.

The Tijuana Regional Prosecutor's Officewas notified through the coordination of Preliminary Investigations and Process Control, that the responsibility of the criminal act Armando Carranza Cárdenas, alias “el Viejón” or “el Michoacano”.

On November 2, 2011, at approximately 8:00 a.m., at the top of the hill located in the place known as Round Valley, adjacent to the Tijuana-Tecate highway, several people, including the man sentenced today, jointly, using physical and moral violence, intentionally participated in the deprivation of personal liberty of three people of the male sex, with the purpose of asking for a ransom in exchange for their release.

After this event, the accused was presented before the Second Criminal Judge, accused of committing the crime of aggravated kidnapping, for which this month of February 2024 sentenced him to a sentence of 25 years in prison, In addition, he was denied libertarian benefits, and was also sentenced to pay compensation for the damage.