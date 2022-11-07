Chihuahua.- Elements of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of the state of Chihuahua rescued six migrants that they were deprived of liberty in a building located in Juarez Cityaccording to official information.

At the request of the Embassy of Colombia, and as part of the investigations of the municipal authority, the elements of the Prosecutor’s Office in Strategic Operations intervened this Friday in a home located in the neighborhood Ampliación Felipe Ángeles.

During the operation, state agents detained four people identified as Edgar Eduardo HG, 27 years old; José Alfredo R, 24 years old; Victor Alberto, 24 years old; and Brenda J, 32 years old. The first was assured of a firearm with a charger, supplied with eight useful cartridges.

According to preliminary information, issued by the unit, in the first home they located a woman and a man from the states of Morelos and Chiapas, respectively. While in the second building they found four people, originally from Coahuila, Chiapas and Honduras.

We recommend you read:

The rescued people were protected, while the detainees were placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry, one of them for carrying firearms for the exclusive use of the Mexican Army and the other three for the crime of human trafficking.