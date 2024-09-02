Ciudad Juarez.- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) rescued a person who had been kidnapped alive yesterday at a home in the Bellavista neighborhood.

Data obtained by this media indicate that the release was carried out after relatives filed a complaint on August 29, stating that the kidnapping took place on August 27, after which the criminals requested a payment in exchange for the person they had in captivity. The address where the victim was kept is located at the intersection of Gabino Barrera and Fray García streets in San Francisco, where personnel from the Model Unit for Attention to the Crime of Kidnapping of the FGE arrived, with support from the detective division of the State Public Security Secretariat. It was announced that during the police operation, Jonathan Gabriel GM, 22, was also arrested as the alleged person responsible for the surveillance of the victim. The rescue, added the information obtained, derived from the investigative work and attention of the negotiation area of ​​the Kidnapping Unit.

