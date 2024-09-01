Ciudad Juarez.- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) rescued a person who had been kidnapped alive today at a home in the Bellavista neighborhood.

Data obtained by this media indicate that the release was carried out after relatives filed a complaint on August 29, stating that the kidnapping took place on August 27, after which the criminals requested a ransom payment.

The address where the victim was held captive is located at the intersection of Gabino Barrera and Fray García streets in San Francisco, where personnel from the FGE’s Model Unit for Attention to the Crime of Kidnapping arrived, with support from the detective division of the State Public Security Secretariat.

Jonathan Gabriel GM, 22, was also arrested there as the alleged person responsible for the surveillance of the victim.

The rescue, according to the information obtained, was the result of investigative work and assistance from the negotiation area of ​​the Kidnapping Unit.