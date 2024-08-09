The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) is asking for public assistance in locating Lidia Kogel Hernández, 57 years old.

The woman is originally from Gómez Palacio, Durango and lives on this border.

She was last seen on August 6, when she left her home located in the Morelos III neighborhood.

Lidia Kogel Hernandez

Sex: Female.

Nationality: Mexican.

Stature: 158 centimeters.

Weight: 80 kilograms.

Complexion: White.

Complexion: Robust.

Hair: Curly, short, black color.

Eyes: Light brown color.

Face: Round.

Nose: Large, wide base.

Mouth: Medium, thin lips.

Distinctive features: He has his eyebrow tattooed.

Outfit: White short-sleeved blouse and black pants with white stripes.

If you have information that may help us determine his whereabouts, please call 6566293300, extensions 56455 and 56319, or call 911 Emergencies and 089 Anonymous Report.

https://fgewebapps.chihuahua.gob.mx/daFge/