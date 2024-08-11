Mexico City.- The Attorney General of Sinaloa said that it maintains as one of the main lines of investigation the theft of a vehicle in the murder of Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, former Rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS).

In a statement, the agency referred to the version given by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, in which he stated that Cuén was not killed at a gas station in an attempt to steal his truck.

“That is not what happened. He was killed at the same time and in the same place where I was kidnapped. Hector Cuen was a long-time friend of mine, and I deeply regret his death, as well as the disappearance of Jose Rosario Heras Lopez and Rodolfo Chaidez, who have not been seen or heard from since,” said the drug lord.

In this regard, the Prosecutor’s Office stated that the investigation file continues to be worked on by a whole ministerial team, experts and investigators, “whose main line, without ruling out any other that may arise in the course of the investigations, establishes the attempted theft of a vehicle.”

“This is confirmed by the statements of the main witness of the events, companion and very close friend of the family of Héctor Melesio Cuén, as well as in other video and expert evidence,” he added.

Regarding the request by the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, for the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to take over the case, the agency said there is no obstacle.