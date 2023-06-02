Young people who worked in a call center have been found dead from the municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco, and who disappeared under strange circumstances between May 20 and 26.

It was just today that the Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) confirmed that he would join the investigation with the disappearance of an eighth victim: Juan Antonio, 34 years old, who had already been publicly reported as missing since May 22, and hours later confirmed his finding.

It was around 9:30 p.m. this Thursday that the FGE Jalisco issued a statement in which it reported that among the 45 bags with human remains that were extracted yesterday from the bottom of the El Tempisque ravineat the bottom of the Paseo de la Barranca Viewpoint, do correspond in physical characteristics and clothing with the young people who were wanted by their relatives.

The corporation indicated that after continuing “the search and investigation of the eight young people who disappeared in Zapopan”, in a preliminary information exchange it was possible to confirm that the mortal remains “coincided with the physical characteristics of some of the young people who are being wanted.” See also Heart attack! Mexican Tahiri Aparicio drives her 'fans' crazy, with daring collection

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office clarified that although searches continued today In the area of ​​the Mirador Paseo de la Barranca there is no recorded number of bags with human remains that were added to the 45 already extracted yesterday.

And although some of the mortal remains found in the facilities of the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences (IJCF) coincide with physical characteristics, particular signs and clothing of the Call Center employees, it cannot be confirmed that the corpses belong to the 8 disappearance victims, so it will be decided to apply dna testing .

It should be clarified that the expert work has not yet finished, so tomorrow, Friday, agents of the FGE Jalisco and the IJCF will continuein the search for more mortal remains in the area, since some of the mortal remains were sectioned and scattered among the mountains and it is even estimated that there could be more victims. See also Two women are shot in Puerto Vallarta, one of them died

Finally, the authorities indicated that the relatives of the 8 Call Center employees They are already being informed about the finding.

Was the Zapopan Call Center from the CJNG?