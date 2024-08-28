Ciudad Juarez.- The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy who arrived dead at the Social Security Hospital 66.

According to ministerial agents, he was transferred from a school located on Margarita Flores and Arturo Álvarez streets in the Carlos Chavira neighborhood, located behind the juvenile court, to Social Security Hospital 66.

However, he arrived at the hospital lifeless as he had died on the way.

Agents from the Crimes Against Life Unit arrived at the scene and were informed that the young man had heart problems.

The evidence established that death was the cause to be determined and the body was sent to the Forensic Medical Service to establish the actual cause of death.