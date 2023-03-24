The Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Michoacán has started a investigation against of those responsible for a crime that outrages society: torture.

the events have occurred inside the Federal Center for Social Readaptation CEFERESO number 17, Buenavista Tomatlánwhere interim have been victims of this type of extreme violence.

The District Judges Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System have opened the investigation folders that will make it possible to find those responsible for these deplorable acts.

The investigation is still ongoing and it is expected that the necessary test data will be obtained to carry out the corresponding legal action.

The Federal Social Representative of the FGR Delegation in Michoacán is working on the integration of this investigation, to do justice and punish the guilty.