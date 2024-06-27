The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has seized 232,590 fentanyl pills so far this year, while 369,7610 and 313,027 kilograms of marijuana and crystal were seized, these being the drugs most seized.

The above, according to statistics provided by the State Investigation Agency (AEI), through the Directorate of Criminal Statistics, of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), which detail that 313,027 kilograms of glass have been seized; 20,229 of heroin and have destroyed 402,750 marijuana plants and a total of 70,200 poppy plants in that same period.

Likewise, and according to data obtained from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (Sesnsp), they indicate that from January to May they have opened 2,271 investigation folders for the crime of drug dealing.

Of the total, 371 were in January; 430 in February; 496 in March; 503 in April and 471 in May. In terms of areas, 1,306,0620 kilograms of marijuana; 3,8380 of cocaine; 34,2100 of crystal meth; 1,6090 of heroin and 470 fentanyl pills were seized in the Centro area.

In the north, 82.9860 kilograms of marijuana, 0.1870 of cocaine, 278.0710 of crystal, 18,600 of heroin and 232,120 fentanyl tablets were seized.

The northwest area obtained 0.2730 kilos of the poison; 0.0070 of cocaine and 0.1390 ​​of crystal. In the west, 173,0550 pieces of marijuana were seized; 0.1640 of cocaine and 0.5690 of crystal. In addition, 112.1410 kilograms of marijuana were kept in the south; 0.0200 of cocaine and 0.0380 of crystal. Regarding the destruction of poppies and grass, these occurred in this area.

Previously they reported that in 2022 they secured 2 thousand 444.9102 kilograms of green grass and 3 thousand 016.8674 in 2023.

They also seized 402.0908 kilograms in 2022 and 132.1177 in 2023; in addition to 5.4984 kilos of heroin in 2022 and 8.8269 in the previous year.

Information from the Ministry of Health, the agency that accounts for the admission of all people to residential centers, reported that during the past year, crystal, cocaine and opioids were the most consumed drugs during 2023 throughout the state.

According to statistics, glass is the substance with the greatest impact since in total there were 2,953 people (2,682 men and 271 women) who had to receive medical attention.

In addition, 349 men and 25 women were annexed for ingesting cocaine, that is, 374 in total. Regarding heroin, 241 users were registered and 177 were registered for opioids.

In the case of fentanyl, the authorities detained fourteen people as a high-impact drug, eleven males and three females.

Of those, five were 19 years old, one was 21; three of 33; one was 35 and four more were 37. Likewise, eight were from the city of Chihuahua; five from Ciudad Juárez and one from Delicias. The drugs of initiation in this group were alcohol, cocaine, inhalants/solvents, marijuana, methamphetamine, and tobacco.

Added to that, in the case of women; 68 needed care for having problems with alcohol consumption, which represents 14.38 percent of the total of 473 admissions for all substances.

Of the female sex, there was also one attention for hallucinogens, 25 for cocaine, eleven for ‘crack’, three for fentanyl, thirteen for heroin, 14 for inhalants and solvents, 43 for marijuana, 271 for methamphetamines, twelve for opium, morphines and derivatives , three for tobacco, and nine for tranquilizers (benzodiazepines).

In men, there were 4,968 admissions: 826 for alcohol consumption, 18 for hallucinogens, 17 for amphetamines, two for antidepressants, 348 for cocaine, 136 for crack, eleven for fentanyl, 228 for heroin, 52 for inhalants and solvents, 454 for marijuana, 2,682 for methamphetamines, 105 for opium or morphine, six for other psychotropics, 25 for tobacco and 58 for tranquilizers.