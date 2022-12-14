Agents of the State Prosecutor’s Office managed to arrest the woman who would have stolen in 2005 to an identified newborn baby’chavita‘, who was at the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) to raise him as his son

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office captured Esther Alejandra S.in the Alcalde Barranquitas neighborhood, the woman had kidnapped a baby at Clinic 45 of the IMSS.

Salvador, he was located at the age of 16 in El Salto, on February 17, after DNA analysis, he was reintegrated into his biological family, however, the investigation continued open.

The Public Ministry agent followed up to find the woman who contracted the abduction of the minor, finding the person involved in the data, asked for his prompt apprehension.

The State Attorney complied with the apprehension of the woman when she was accused of abduction of a minor, for which she was left disposition of the judge.

Through the Twitter account, the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office shared an image of the captured woman, who, “He is presumed innocent, while his responsibility is declared, by means of a sentence issued by the Judicial Branch. Art. 13 and 113 of the National Code of Criminal Procedures”.

Likewise, the publication pointed out the action of the agents of the State Prosecutor’s Office when complying with the arrest warrant and being under the power of justice.

Esther A. will have an investigation to defend herself against the theft of the minor and verify that she did not pretend to be a false nurse to separate him from his family.