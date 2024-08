Chihuahua.- This morning, a detainee managed to escape from the premises of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), so an operation was implemented to try to locate him.

It was reported that he was wearing a blue sweatshirt, shorts and was barefoot.

The exact reason why he was to be presented at these facilities is still unknown.

The incident occurred on Teófilo Borunda and 25th streets in the Santo Niño neighborhood.