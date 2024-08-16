President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Chihuahua of acting in a factional manner against Morena’s virtual senator-elect, Javier Corral, and spoke out in favor of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) taking over the investigations of the case.

For the second consecutive day, the federal president came out in defense of the former PAN member and maintained that the investigations against him are political revenge by the PAN Governor of Chihuahua, Maru Campos, whom he accused of being an ally of the former PRI Governor César Duarte, currently prosecuted for various crimes.

“These are things that have to do with political revenge,” said López Obrador. “There is a difference between the Governor and the former Governor, which originates because former Governor Corral is the promoter of the complaint against Governor Duarte, the accusation of corruption.”

The President explained that the investigation against Duarte, carried out during the Corral administration, demonstrated the use of public money for political campaigns and implicated politicians from various parts of the country, including Manlio Fabio Beltrones. This situation led to Duarte’s arrest and his subsequent extradition from the United States.

However, López Obrador pointed out that, once in Chihuahua, Duarte “obtains conditional freedom or bail or house arrest and then comes the revenge.”

According to the President, the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office now accuses Corral of embezzling between 90 and 100 million pesos.

“Since Corral is going to be a senator, they are rushing to arrest him, to implicate him, so that he cannot be a senator, because there are only a few days left… there are only 14 days left,” explained the President, referring to the immunity that Corral would obtain upon assuming office.

López Obrador compared this situation to his own experience of being stripped of immunity in 2005, when a crime was fabricated against him to prevent him from running as a presidential candidate.

“I am against it, because I was a victim of it, because I suffered, they fabricated a crime against me to strip me of my immunity,” he recalled.

Asked whether the Attorney General’s Office should intervene in the case, the President replied affirmatively: “Yes, yes, but I think Corral will defend himself.”

López Obrador also suggested that this persecution against Corral could be related to his closeness to the President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, since Corral collaborated in her campaign by designing the strategy to combat corruption for the next six-year term.

The President criticized the alleged alliance between the current PAN governor and the former PRI governor, calling it an example of the “political promiscuity” that he has repeatedly denounced.

“On the surface, no, Mr. Duarte, the PRI Governor, and the current PAN Governor are different, but in reality they are the same, they are allies,” he said.

Finally, López Obrador called on people not to accept the fabrication of crimes against anyone and for the accusations to be proven.

“How do you try someone for theft in a situation like this if the crime is fabricated, which is most likely?” he asked, defending the presumption of innocence and criticising the use of unfounded accusations as a political tool.