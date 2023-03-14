The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of San Luis Potosi He reported that two men arrested for his alleged involvement in armed aggression against an element of the Investigation police (POI).

Through a statement, the FGE explained that made thems for which they are accused occurred on past March 9 of 2023, on Framboyanes and Ciprés streets, in the Industrial Mexicana neighborhood.

Where the PDI agent circulated at board your vehicle when two menwho traveled a motorcycle, they approached him and heand they fired directly.

The victim received at least two gunshot wounds, for which she had to be rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

After the inquiries of the experts and the test data obtained, the Public Ministry integrated the investigation folder, and asked the Control Judge for the arrest warrant for the indicated crime.