Ciudad Juarez.- This Friday, the Second International Congress on Public Security was held, organized by the State Government and attended by the Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE). Authorities from El Salvador and Chile attended this event as special guests and speakers. This week, the SSPE staff has hosted police officers and experts from various countries such as Spain, Argentina, Brazil, El Salvador and Chile, which has allowed them to exchange experiences and share knowledge. Here, representatives from Central and South American countries presented the actions implemented to combat organized crime and gangs, which attack nationals and foreigners. Meanwhile, the District Attorney for the Northern Zone, Carlos Manuel Salas, highlighted the importance of the timely coordination that exists between the police corporations of the three levels of government, which has allowed the creation of strategies that strengthen the fight and eradication of illicit activities. The event was also attended by Ada Miriam Aguilera Mercado, Special Prosecutor for Human Rights, and Tatiana Carreón Lara, General Director of Coordination of Justice Centers for Women in the State, as well as municipal presidents from different regions of the entity and representatives of various business and non-governmental organizations.