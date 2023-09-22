At its launch, Final Fantasy XVI It sold more than 3 million units worldwide, which isn’t exactly a negligible figure by any standards, but it emerged shortly after that the game’s initial sales had not reached “the high end” of Square Enix’s expectations. While that may be true, it appears that ultimately the launch sales of the RPG actions were still in line with what the company expected.

This was stated by the President of square enixTakashi Kiryu, who mentioned in a recent tax briefing that the initial sales of Final Fantasy XVI were “in line” with the expectations of square enixand that the company has several initiatives planned to further increase sales of the game.

When asked about the game’s performance, Kiryu said:

“This achievement was in line with our expectations. To expand sales, we have planned a variety of public relations activities and other initiatives to encourage more of the growing install base of PlayStation 5 to play for the title.”

Earlier this month, square enix released a new free update for Final Fantasy XVI which added new outfits and a transmog feature, and there’s even more on the way. It has been confirmed that there are two paid expansions currently in development, and development of a version for PC of the RPG of action.

Via: Gaming Bolt

Editor’s note: As for this game, I don’t think I’m interested in returning to the series since it stopped being a traditional JRPG. But I see that it has had a good response from the public and it’s good that that keeps the saga alive.