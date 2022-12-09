final fantasy 16 It is one of the most anticipated games of the coming year. At the moment it was only known that this delivery was going to be available in the summer. Fortunately, during The Game Awards it has been revealed that this delivery will reach our hands on June 22, 2022.

The new trailer for this installment not only gave us a new look at the story, but we had the opportunity to see a little more about the gameplay and the impressive battles of the Eons. final fantasy 16 It will arrive on PS5 on June 22, 2022.

Via: The Game Awards