The page PSBlog Japanese, announced that a special and very limited package of both models of playstation 5 available on the market but for reasons of final fantasy 16, the bundle includes a case, controller and digital downloads of the next installment in the series.

The included version of final fantasy 16 in this product, “PS5/PS5 Digital Edition final fantasy 16is the latest installment in the Japanese role-playing game series “final fantasy“, known for its unique world and its unique history. This world-wide eagerly awaited game presents a true action RPG for the first time, where the protagonist “Clive Rosfield” makes use of the power of various summons as he progresses through a story where he cuts his own destiny in the ruined land of “Valisthea” that is heading towards its end. In addition, as a special gift in the game, this product also includes the “Braveheart” weapon, which reproduces the sword used by the warrior of light, the protagonist of “final fantasy ias well as an accessory that can be equipped in the game.

The DualSense Wireless Controller “final fantasy 16” limited edition is a controller with a special design inspired by “final fantasy 16“. A delicate pattern featuring “Crystal” on the touchpad is drawn on the mignight black DualSense Wireless Controller with vivid blue and gold metallic feel.

The cover “final fantasy 16” limited edition for PS5/PS5 Digital Edition is a special cover for PS5 Featuring illustrations of the powerful summoners “Phoenix” and “Ifrit” from “final fantasy 16“. The beautiful image of the summoners drawn by Yoshitaka Amano is presented in a refined golden palette.

the bundle playstation 5 final fantasy 16 will be available in Japan from June 22 in limited quantities! Includes a console playstation 5game download final fantasy 16 (product code), a special edition DualSense controller, and a cover for PS5both with special designs of FFXVI. Orders will be opened in stores PlayStation and online from May 4 throughout Japan.

Regarding prices:

playstation 5 “final fantasy 16” bundled edition: 67,980 yen. ($9,250.19 MXN)

playstation 5 Digital Edition”final fantasy 16” bundled edition: 56,980 yen. ($7,753.39 MXN)

DualSense Wireless Control”final fantasy 16” limited edition: 8,980 yen. ($1,221.93 MXN)

cover for playstation 5 “final fantasy 16” limited edition: 7,980 yen. ($1,085.86 MXN)

cover for playstation 5 Digital Edition”final fantasy 16” limited edition: 7,980 yen. ($1,085.86 MXN)

Via: playstation blog

editor’s note: This is the moment where we ask ourselves…why can’t we have nice things like in Japan? But then you remember that Amazon.jp could be a ray of hope if you’re a big fan of final fantasy.