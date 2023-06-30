final fantasy 16 has become exclusive to PS5 Which has sold the fastest in the first week of release. However, the game does not lead the list of the games of PlayStation that they sold more quickly; various cross-platform games such as God of War Ragnarok they have occupied higher places.

Square Enix revealed that final fantasy 16 it has exceeded 3 million copies sold both digitally and in stores since its release. Although the publisher was reported to be concerned about the game’s pre-sale figures, final fantasy 16 is the sixth exclusive of PlayStation that has sold the fastest of all time and the exclusive of PS5 which has sold faster.

God of War Ragnarok is the exclusive of PlayStation which has sold the fastest of all time and sold 5.1 million copies in its first week. The game was released simultaneously on PS5 and ps4 in November 2022 and has since sold around 11 million copies. Twitter user @Zuby_Tech compiled the rest of the full list with first week sales numbers and total sales, which includes games from various studios of its own. sony:

God Of War Ragnarok: 5.1+ million (over 11 million in total sales)

The Last Of Us Part II: 4+ million (more than 10 million in total sales)

Final Fantasy VII Remake: 3.5+ million (more than 5 million shipped)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: 3.3+ million (more than 20 million in total sales)

god of war: 3.1+ million (more than 23 million in total sales)

final fantasy 16: 3+ million

Ghost Of Tsushima: 2.4+ million (over 9.73 million in total sales)

Meanwhile, the relationship between sony and Square Enix “it has never been stronger”, according to the head of PlayStation, Jim Ryan. Rumors persist that sony is looking to buy Square Enixbut there is currently no evidence to support this claim.

However, recent reports from the ongoing hearing FTC vs. Microsoft revealed that Microsoft made a proposal to acquire Square Enix and add it to your catalog Xbox in 2019. Of course, this deal never came to fruition.

Via: Playstation LifeStyle

Editor’s note: I think the worst thing I could do PlayStation Right now, it would be trying to acquire some studio. Since, anything related to acquisitions could be used against you in the lawsuit against Microsoft.