













FFXIV producer fuels rumors about Final Fantasy 9 remake | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Square Enix announced the release date of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrailand this company, as well as its producer and director, Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida, once again fueled rumors that Final Fantasy 9 will come back somehow.

That was during the broadcast from PAX East 2024. At minute 53:30 is when the digital pre-order bonuses and those that the Collector's Edition will include began to appear, which are quite obvious.

We are referring to the Wind-Up Zidane Minion, which is a pre-sale gift from Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrailand Wind-Up Garnet Minion, which is from the collector's edition, and which reflect characters from Final Fantasy 9.

We recommend: Final Fantasy IX Remake would already be in production according to a renowned insider.

But there is also the Ark of FFIX like a mount on FFXIV and the Chocobo Brush for the new Pictomancer class.

All of the above increased rumors that something more can be expected from the classic PlayStation game.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Yoshi-P decided not to stay silent about all these announcements. This is why at PAX East 2024 he commented 'you may have noticed a lot of references to Final Fantasy 9 here'.

After saying it he smiled and added 'but the reason is a secret'. Obviously, many believe that this is an announcement about the remake or reissue of FFIX.

But there is no shortage of those who venture the theory that it is actually a crossover or collaboration between both games.

Yoshi-P says the reason why FFIX is being pushed with Dawntrail pre-order and collectors edition content is a secret. What does this mean?? Final Fantasy IX Remake rumor is real?? pic.twitter.com/l8v3LH0mac — Maku (@TropicalMaku) March 23, 2024

That is, more content of Final Fantasy 9 is on the way to Final Fantasy XIV and that what is revealed is only the beginning.

The fact is that the rumors about FFIX They've been around for a long time. Especially after this title appeared mentioned in an Nvidia list among several projects and adaptations.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Some of them ended up becoming true. So the only thing that can be done is to be aware.

Apart from Final Fantasy 9 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)