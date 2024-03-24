Square Enix announced the release date of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrailand this company, as well as its producer and director, Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida, once again fueled rumors that Final Fantasy 9 will come back somehow.
That was during the broadcast from PAX East 2024. At minute 53:30 is when the digital pre-order bonuses and those that the Collector's Edition will include began to appear, which are quite obvious.
We are referring to the Wind-Up Zidane Minion, which is a pre-sale gift from Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrailand Wind-Up Garnet Minion, which is from the collector's edition, and which reflect characters from Final Fantasy 9.
We recommend: Final Fantasy IX Remake would already be in production according to a renowned insider.
But there is also the Ark of FFIX like a mount on FFXIV and the Chocobo Brush for the new Pictomancer class.
All of the above increased rumors that something more can be expected from the classic PlayStation game.
Yoshi-P decided not to stay silent about all these announcements. This is why at PAX East 2024 he commented 'you may have noticed a lot of references to Final Fantasy 9 here'.
After saying it he smiled and added 'but the reason is a secret'. Obviously, many believe that this is an announcement about the remake or reissue of FFIX.
But there is no shortage of those who venture the theory that it is actually a crossover or collaboration between both games.
That is, more content of Final Fantasy 9 is on the way to Final Fantasy XIV and that what is revealed is only the beginning.
The fact is that the rumors about FFIX They've been around for a long time. Especially after this title appeared mentioned in an Nvidia list among several projects and adaptations.
Some of them ended up becoming true. So the only thing that can be done is to be aware.
Apart from Final Fantasy 9 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)
#FFXIV #Producer #Fuels #Final #Fantasy #Remake #Rumors
Leave a Reply