As happens every fortnight, the catalog of xbox game pass has expanded with a new offering of games of various styles. However, to level this out, A list of titles that are set to leave this service at the end of the month has also been shared.

On this occasion, next November 30 will be the last day on which the following titles will be available:

–archvale (Console, Cloud and PC)

–Deeeer Simulator (Console, Cloud and PC)

–Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)

–Mind Scanners (Console, Cloud and PC)

–deadly shell (Console, Cloud and PC)

–Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Console, Cloud and PC)

–Undungeon (Console, Cloud and PC)

–Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Console, Cloud and PC)

From this selection, Final Fantasy XIII-2 Y deadly shell are the biggest losses. The first of these is the sequel to one of the most controversial Final Fantasy games, but one that also changed several elements in a positive way. On the other hand, the second title is a Souls-like that has gained a high level of popularity.

We remind you that all these titles have a 20% discount in the Microsoft Store, so that you can continue your game. On related topics, you can find out what’s new for this service here.

Editor’s Note:

It seems that November is a month where the losses are bigger than the gains. While the new titles are worth it, Final Fantasy XIII-2 Y deadly shell they are installments that many love, and I’m sure some will regret their departures.

Via: Xbox