final fantasy It has always been a family saga, but times change and just as we saw the evolution of JRPG to action RPG. The developers decided to give a little more “maturity” to the characters. In this case we are talking about the language that will be used in the last installment.

For the first time in the main franchise of final fantasy, final fantasy 16 It will have characters that use strong language like the most popular English-speaking profanity. This latest installment in the iconic series of Square Enix was announced in 2020, and bits of the world and plot of the game have slowly been revealed ever since. final fantasy 16 in preparation for its launch June 22nd. final fantasy 16 takes place in the war-torn kingdom of Valisthea, where a young royal prince named clive rosfield he embarks on a revenge after his kingdom is attacked.

As this bleak premise suggests, it is said that final fantasy 16 it is much darker than the previous games. In fact, FF 16 will be the first “Mature” rated entry in the main series, with far more graphic violence and depictions of drugs, torture, and sexual content leading to final fantasy 16 above content normally classified as for teens. While fans have gotten used to the idea that FF 16 it will be more gory and suggestive than they are used to, it may still be surprising that the game includes more crude language to match its dark theme.

In a recent interview, the co-developer of world of final fantasy 16, Michael-Christopher Koji Fox, spoke about what it was like to translate the game for Western audiences. One of the aspects that stood out compared to the previous entries of final fantasy it was the ability for some characters to curse on another level. While Fox claims his localization team didn’t overdo it too much, there is at least one instance of “the f-word” being yelled when the situation calls for it.

previous games of final fantasy they have used profanity, but this only consisted of mild curses like “damn” or “to hell”. This only applies to the main entrances, since the final fantasy origin of Stranger of Paradise from last year had main character Jack Garland uttering the word in question, during a confrontation with the evil Lich. Other spin-offs of final fantasy classified as “Mature”, as Final Fantasy Type-0have avoided such language.

final fantasy 16 seems to stand out from previous titles of final fantasy due to its darker plot and grittier setting, including some use of the “f-word” to emphasize that Valisthea is a bleak and unforgiving place. Players will have the opportunity to test final fantasy 16 before its release thanks to a demo that will save your progress to be used in the main game.

final fantasy 16 will be released on June 22nd for PS5.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: I wasn’t a fan of the changes that came with final fantasy xvnow I don’t know if FFXVI it will either make things worse or redeem the series for me. But I do want to play it.