All games final fantasy Between the first and ninth installments they offer us an extensive world to explore, where everything was connected. However, starting with Final Fantasy X this changed, and Square Enix decided to focus on large areas that are connected through a menu. Fortunately, it seems that with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth we will return to the classic exploration style.

In an interview with Game Informer, Yoshinori Kitase, producer of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and director of multiple installments in the series, revealed that This new title will have a completely explorable map that is more similar to what was seen in the PlayStation 1 deliveries, but without a loading screen to enter towns. This is what he commented:

“We start by expressing this world that you can venture into through this world map. That's how it was for Final Fantasy I, but starting with Final Fantasy With X, it was the style where a player picks a point or an area they would like to go to and travels from there. The feeling was that since it's real-time 3D, it's not entirely possible to create this complete world map. Beyond X, there isn't really a clear world map within Final Fantasy, and this was the norm. I assumed this would be the same for Remake as well, so going into that, what [el director de Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth, Naoki Hamaguchi] noticed was to return to our roots and restore the fun of exploring this vast world map. “That was a strong feeling.”

For its part, Tetsuya Nomura, the creative director of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirthnoted the following:

“Ever since the world map disappeared, I had a really strange feeling,” he says. “I always thought it was strange without a world map. I thought that you can't really have an RPG without a world map, specifically for Final Fantasy VII, to fully experience this world, we must have a world map. “We can’t be without him!”

While is true that Final Fantasy XV It offered us an open world to explore, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will follow a sleep philosophy more in line with what was seen in the PS1 classics, and not so much in the open world trends that we have seen in recent years. Along with this, it has been mentioned that this installment will give great emphasis to additional content, so an extensive world where you can move in complete freedom was necessary for the developers.

Of course, it remains to be seen how this will be implemented properly. During the hands-on that we had the opportunity to try a couple of months ago, We only had access to a specific areaand the Game Informer preview also only took place in a single space.

Let us remember that Final Fantasy VII Remake It was a completely linear adventure, with a couple of distractions along the way, but there was no way to deviate from the indicated route. For its part, Final Fantasy XVI chose to offer us extensive maps that were connected through a menu. In this way, it seems that Rebirth will be the next step for Square Enix in this section. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. On related topics, you can check out our hands-on of this title here. Likewise, this would be the duration of this long-awaited game.

Editor's Note:

It will be interesting to see the open world design again that we haven't seen since Final Fantasy IX. I just hope that Rebirth's map is interesting enough to warrant running from end to end of Gaia and doing all the additional tasks that Square Enix has for us.

Via: Game Informer