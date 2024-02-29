Nowadays, going to the cinema is no longer only an experience focused on watching a movie, but there are different products that you can obtain. This goes beyond the already characteristic special ticket boxes, but the commemorative ticket has long been popular. This is something we have seen mainly in Cinépolis and anime film screenings, but It seems that Cinemex has joined this trend thanks to Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children.

As we already told you, next March 7th will arrive Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children to movie theaters in Mexico, this thanks to the fact that Square Enix has begun a re-release campaign for the beloved film that brings Cloud and company to the big screen. Now, Cinemex has confirmed to 3DJuegos LATAM that those attending these functions will be able to obtain a commemorative ticket.

Unfortunately, at the moment there are not many details that are unknown. Not only is there no information about the design of this special ticket, but at the moment it is unknown if this commemorative item will be available while supplies last, or if all attendees will have the opportunity to obtain this collector's item. However, to obtain one, all you need to do is buy your ticket, and when you enter the cinema, you will receive it.

Fortunately, this is not all, since, apparently, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children will have a Latin Spanish dubbing. When you go to the official Cinemex site to pre-sale, there are some theaters where you can not only get a ticket to see the Japanese version with Spanish subtitles, but there are also showings marked “traditional Spanish.” This is something that no one expected, but it is a pleasant surprise that will surely be the selection of more than one person.

Remember, Final Fantasy VII Advent Children will arrive at Cinemex on March 7, 2024, and pre-sales are now available. On related topics, here you can check our review of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. Likewise, the discs of this new game have a serious error.

Editor's Note:

I've only seen Advent Children once, so I'm excited to go to the movies and enjoy this movie on the big screen, even if it's not that good. Beyond a couple of gems, there isn't much worthwhile, as the overall story feels somewhat unnecessary, although it's still entertaining.

Via: 3DGames LATAM